Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) CEO Laura Alber Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) CEO Laura Alber sold 25,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total value of $3,978,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Laura Alber also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 13th, Laura Alber sold 10,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.90, for a total value of $1,719,000.00.

On Friday, November 12th, Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total value of $3,130,650.00.

On Tuesday, October 12th, Laura Alber sold 10,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.55, for a total value of $1,715,500.00.

NYSE WSM opened at $150.86 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $186.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.24. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.36 and a fifty-two week high of $223.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.54.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.18. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 67.55% and a net margin of 12.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 21.32%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,858 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 24,631 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 996 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 12,794 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WSM. Bank of America boosted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $191.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.65.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

