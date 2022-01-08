Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) CEO Sells $21,590.00 in Stock

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) CEO Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.59, for a total value of $21,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Todd Franklin Watanabe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 8th, Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 1,000 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $17,000.00.

On Friday, November 5th, Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 1,000 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $21,500.00.

NASDAQ ARQT opened at $18.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.88. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.16 and a 52 week high of $38.49.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts predict that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARQT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARQT. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 122.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,992,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,591,000 after buying an additional 1,095,707 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 40.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 924,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,242,000 after buying an additional 268,537 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 132.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 397,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,840,000 after purchasing an additional 226,013 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,152,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,451,000 after purchasing an additional 184,500 shares during the period. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP raised its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 103.0% during the 2nd quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 231,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,313,000 after purchasing an additional 117,352 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

