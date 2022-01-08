USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “USD Partners LP acquires, develops and operates energy-related rail terminals and other and complementary midstream infrastructure assets and businesses. Its assets consist primarily of an origination crude-by-rail terminal in Hardisty, Alberta, Canada and two destination unit train-capable ethanol rail terminals in San Antonio, Texas, and West Colton, California. The Company also provides railcar services. USD Partners LP is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of USD Partners from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, December 17th.

Shares of USD Partners stock opened at $5.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $153.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94. USD Partners has a twelve month low of $3.47 and a twelve month high of $8.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.49 and its 200 day moving average is $6.31.

USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $29.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.97 million. USD Partners had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 188.92%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that USD Partners will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.119 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.56%. This is a positive change from USD Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. USD Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.65%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of USD Partners during the third quarter valued at about $108,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of USD Partners by 28.3% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 794,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,956,000 after purchasing an additional 175,275 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of USD Partners by 3.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 425,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 12,450 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of USD Partners during the third quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of USD Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $341,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

About USD Partners

USD Partners LP engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of midstream infrastructure and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products. It operates through the Terminalling Services and Fleet Services segments. The Terminalling Services segment includes minimum monthly commitment fees under multi-year take-or-pay contracts to load and unload various grades of crude oil into and from railcars, as well as fixed fees per gallon to trans load ethanol from railcars.

