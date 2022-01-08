Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) PT Lowered to C$6.75

Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) had its price objective reduced by National Bankshares from C$7.75 to C$6.75 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

MMX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James set a C$8.50 price objective on shares of Maverix Metals and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Maverix Metals from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Get Maverix Metals alerts:

Shares of CVE:MMX opened at C$5.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.76. The firm has a market cap of C$621.78 million and a PE ratio of 230.40. Maverix Metals has a 12-month low of C$3.26 and a 12-month high of C$5.82.

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Maverix Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maverix Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.