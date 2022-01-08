LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) Given a €70.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €70.00 ($79.55) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

LXS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €67.00 ($76.14) price objective on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €66.00 ($75.00) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €79.00 ($89.77) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. UBS Group set a €70.00 ($79.55) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €85.00 ($96.59) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €71.57 ($81.33).

LXS opened at €58.52 ($66.50) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €55.00 and its 200-day moving average is €58.17. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €50.46 ($57.34) and a 52-week high of €67.38 ($76.57). The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.73.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

