ENI (ETR:ENI) Given a €16.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.00 ($18.18) price target on ENI (ETR:ENI) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a €14.75 ($16.76) price objective on ENI in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays set a €16.00 ($18.18) price objective on ENI in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.70 ($16.70) target price on ENI in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.00 ($18.18) target price on ENI in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €15.00 ($17.05) target price on ENI in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €14.50 ($16.47).

Shares of ENI stock opened at €12.79 ($14.53) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €12.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is €11.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.01, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.23. ENI has a twelve month low of €8.16 ($9.27) and a twelve month high of €12.81 ($14.56). The company has a market capitalization of $45.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

