Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,825 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 1.13% of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF worth $9,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,247,000. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 2,027.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. now owns 85,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,616,000 after buying an additional 81,120 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 136,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,426,000 after buying an additional 52,917 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 211,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,484,000 after purchasing an additional 42,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 150,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,802,000 after purchasing an additional 29,088 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FIDU opened at $55.97 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a 1-year low of $45.48 and a 1-year high of $57.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.79.

