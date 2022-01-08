PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $4.02 Million Stock Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,764 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $4,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 5,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 5.3% in the third quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 62.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 60 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.8% in the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TYL opened at $483.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a PE ratio of 126.59 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $524.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $495.48. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $372.80 and a 52-week high of $557.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $459.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.30 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business’s revenue was up 60.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TYL. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $492.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Tyler Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $549.95.

In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.13, for a total value of $2,700,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.62, for a total value of $6,259,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,421 shares of company stock valued at $34,852,502. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

