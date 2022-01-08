Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

CVR opened at $26.68 on Friday. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a 1-year low of $22.36 and a 1-year high of $33.60. The company has a market capitalization of $25.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 0.02.

Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $8.56 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Chicago Rivet & Machine’s payout ratio is 56.77%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVR. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC increased its holdings in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 56,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 23.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chicago Rivet & Machine

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co engages in the manufacturing and sale of rivets and specialty cold formed parts, as well as automatic rivet setting equipment and automated assembly systems. It operates through the following segments: Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fasteners segment includes rivets, cold-formed fasteners, and parts and screw machine products.

