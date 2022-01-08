Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Cut to “Neutral” at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $55.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $70.00.

CHWY has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Chewy from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Chewy from $90.00 to $64.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Chewy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Chewy in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Chewy from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chewy has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $88.10.

NYSE:CHWY opened at $48.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.76. Chewy has a 52 week low of $48.03 and a 52 week high of $120.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,426.00 and a beta of 0.35.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Chewy had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 0.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chewy will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 5,000 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $345,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 83,706 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total transaction of $6,293,854.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 281,576 shares of company stock valued at $17,574,834. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Holistic Financial Partners increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 11,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Chewy by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Chewy by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

