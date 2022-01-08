Tdam USA Inc. Sells 60 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Tdam USA Inc. trimmed its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Tdam USA Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $3,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 73.0% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 13.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 53,766 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,075,000 after purchasing an additional 6,214 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 16.2% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,660 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 12.4% during the second quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 3,008 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter valued at $128,000. 84.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $254.15 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $72.44 billion, a PE ratio of 37.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.72. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $235.13 and a one year high of $267.37.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.80%.

Becton, Dickinson and announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical instruments supplier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BDX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $269.63.

In related news, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 3,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $851,955.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $58,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

Recommended Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.