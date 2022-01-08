Tdam USA Inc. Sells 148 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Tdam USA Inc. reduced its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Tdam USA Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TT. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 10,000.0% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 37.1% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Trane Technologies news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 7,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $1,331,330.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 36,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.04, for a total transaction of $6,988,340.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 95,716 shares of company stock worth $18,696,841. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on TT shares. Mizuho began coverage on Trane Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Stephens lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $216.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Vertical Research cut Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.14.

TT stock opened at $189.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.06. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $137.98 and a 52-week high of $207.06.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

