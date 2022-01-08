Tdam USA Inc. Buys 844 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Tdam USA Inc. grew its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the quarter. Tdam USA Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Camden National Bank grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in Caterpillar by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 4,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Caterpillar by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 100,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,951,000 after purchasing an additional 11,687 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in Caterpillar by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates grew its position in Caterpillar by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 8,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. 67.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total transaction of $1,028,205.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $232.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.05.

NYSE:CAT opened at $224.19 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.34 and a 1 year high of $246.69. The stock has a market cap of $121.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $204.62 and a 200-day moving average of $205.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.49%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

