Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $1.09 Million Position in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 3.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Westlake Chemical were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Westlake Chemical by 37.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,208,672 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $383,578,000 after buying an additional 1,143,618 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Westlake Chemical by 7.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,997,970 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $360,177,000 after buying an additional 269,403 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Westlake Chemical by 103.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,052,402 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $184,900,000 after buying an additional 1,044,618 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Westlake Chemical by 40.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,131,178 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $101,908,000 after buying an additional 325,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Westlake Chemical by 1,707.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 751,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $68,504,000 after buying an additional 710,044 shares in the last quarter. 26.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 6,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.80, for a total transaction of $627,972.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Albert Chao sold 30,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total transaction of $2,824,707.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,143 shares of company stock worth $3,756,885 over the last 90 days. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:WLK opened at $103.33 on Friday. Westlake Chemical Co. has a one year low of $74.42 and a one year high of $106.47. The company has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.80.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.73. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.2975 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.37%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Westlake Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.29.

About Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

