Concord Wealth Partners Lowers Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Concord Wealth Partners decreased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 65.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 345 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 657 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 870 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,829 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 39,212 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,823,000 after buying an additional 7,379 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 38,145 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,420,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 4,385 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $479.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $576.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $432.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $439.24.

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $396.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $132.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.49. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $270.62 and a 12 month high of $426.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $394.78 and its 200 day moving average is $391.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The company had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 34.46% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.19%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

