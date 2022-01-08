BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Lowers Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S reduced its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,409 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,288 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in AT&T by 127.3% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 3,694,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069,449 shares in the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 248,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,705,000 after purchasing an additional 71,146 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 94,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 27,692 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 51,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 1,419,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,350,000 after purchasing an additional 119,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on T. Wells Fargo & Company raised AT&T from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday. Moffett Nathanson upgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Truist reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.90.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE T opened at $26.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.42. The company has a market capitalization of $187.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 219.10, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.02 and a 12 month high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 1,733.48%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.