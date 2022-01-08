Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target Raised to $287.00 at Citigroup

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $245.00 to $287.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

UNP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stephens boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $257.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Union Pacific from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $213.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $252.75.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $254.78 on Wednesday. Union Pacific has a one year low of $193.14 and a one year high of $256.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific will post 9.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $1.18 dividend. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $1,801,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $119,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,510 shares of company stock worth $2,535,525. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UNP. Amundi bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at $541,277,000. Soroban Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 5,465,343 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,071,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784,379 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 816.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,757,449 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $386,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565,592 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,118,974 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,003,371,000 after acquiring an additional 984,417 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,611,500 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,893,928,000 after acquiring an additional 937,191 shares during the period. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

