Analysts Anticipate Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) to Announce -$0.16 EPS

Brokerages expect Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Trupanion’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Trupanion reported earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 77.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trupanion will report full-year earnings of ($0.87) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.84). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.33). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Trupanion.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $181.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.07 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.94% and a negative return on equity of 8.69%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TRUP shares. Bank of America cut shares of Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $112.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Trupanion from $126.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.40.

Shares of TRUP opened at $109.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.27 and a beta of 1.95. Trupanion has a twelve month low of $69.74 and a twelve month high of $158.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.53 and a 200-day moving average of $108.45.

In other news, Director Murray B. Low sold 393 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.34, for a total transaction of $56,725.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Margaret Tooth sold 500 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.18, for a total value of $50,590.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,522 shares of company stock valued at $7,570,975. Company insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Trupanion in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Trupanion in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Trupanion in the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Trupanion by 8.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Trupanion during the second quarter worth about $138,000. 80.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

