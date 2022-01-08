Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (PHT) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 18th

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0625 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th.

Pioneer High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 2.4% over the last three years.

Pioneer High Income Fund stock opened at $9.41 on Friday. Pioneer High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $8.84 and a 12-month high of $11.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PHT. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Pioneer High Income Fund by 99.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,195 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 17,548 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer High Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $155,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Pioneer High Income Fund by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,951 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 10,115 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 19.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,936 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares during the last quarter.

Pioneer High Income Fund Company Profile

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.

