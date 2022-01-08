Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (PHT) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 18th

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0625 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th.
Pioneer High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 2.4% over the last three years.
Pioneer High Income Fund stock opened at $9.41 on Friday. Pioneer High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $8.84 and a 12-month high of $11.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.00.
Pioneer High Income Fund Company Profile
Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.
