RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) Declares $0.17 Monthly Dividend

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 9.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE RIV opened at $16.62 on Friday. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $15.67 and a twelve month high of $18.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.52.

In related news, insider Stephen Andrew O’neill acquired 16,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.81 per share, for a total transaction of $278,323.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RIV. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,051,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,315,000 after buying an additional 195,857 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $392,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

