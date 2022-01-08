Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.115 per share by the textile maker on Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 10th. This is a boost from Culp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Culp has raised its dividend by 18.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE:CULP opened at $9.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.11. Culp has a 1-year low of $8.62 and a 1-year high of $17.88.

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Culp had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 5.12%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Culp will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Culp news, Director Fred A. Jackson purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.30 per share, with a total value of $103,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Culp stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) by 27.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.06% of Culp worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 71.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Culp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

About Culp

Culp, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of mattresses and upholstery products. It operates through the Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics segments. The Mattress Fabrics segment markets and sells covers and beddings under the Culp Home Fashions brand. The Upholstery Fabrics segment produces and supplies fabrics for residential and commercial manufacturers.

