Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Iteris, Inc. is a leading provider of outdoor vision systems and sensors that optimize the flow of traffic and enhance driver safety. Iteris combines outdoor image processing, traffic engineering, and information technology to offer a broad range of transportation and safety solutions. “

Shares of ITI opened at $4.14 on Wednesday. Iteris has a fifty-two week low of $3.59 and a fifty-two week high of $7.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.44.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). Iteris had a negative return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $33.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share.

In related news, Director Tom Thomas acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.82 per share, for a total transaction of $57,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Iteris by 80.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Iteris by 424.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,903 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 6,395 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Iteris in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Iteris in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iteris during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

About Iteris

Iteris, Inc engages in the provision of smart mobility infrastructure management solutions. The firms solutions enable public transportation agencies, municipalities, commercial entities and other transportation infrastructure providers to monitor, visualize, and optimize mobility infrastructure to help ensure roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive.

