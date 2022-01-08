Step Finance One Day Trading Volume Tops $3.43 Million (STEP)

Step Finance (CURRENCY:STEP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 8th. Step Finance has a total market capitalization of $1.04 million and approximately $3.43 million worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Step Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000624 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Step Finance has traded down 17% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002390 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.12 or 0.00060025 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $33.13 or 0.00079154 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,200.57 or 0.07646471 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.47 or 0.00075184 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,876.25 or 1.00046563 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00007246 BTC.

Step Finance Coin Profile

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_

Buying and Selling Step Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Step Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Step Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Step Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

