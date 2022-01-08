Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $27.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Independent Bank Corporation is a bank holding company. Its subsidiary banks principally serve rural and suburban communities located across Michigan’s Lower Peninsula. The Banks emphasize service and convenience as a principal means of competing in the delivery of financial services. “

Shares of NASDAQ:IBCP opened at $25.34 on Wednesday. Independent Bank has a 12 month low of $18.29 and a 12 month high of $25.49. The company has a market cap of $539.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. Independent Bank had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The company had revenue of $53.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Independent Bank will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.45%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 46.3% during the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 17,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Independent Bank by 73.8% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 9,289 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Independent Bank by 94.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 30,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 14,950 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Independent Bank in the second quarter worth approximately $313,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in Independent Bank by 42.6% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 49,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 14,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments, and title services. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Ionia, MI.

