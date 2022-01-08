Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ikena Oncology Inc. is focused on developing cancer therapies targeting key signaling pathways which drive the formation and spread of cancer. The company’s product candidates include IK-930, IK-175, IK-412 and IK-007, which are in clinical stage. Ikena Oncology Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Ikena Oncology in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ikena Oncology has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.33.

Shares of Ikena Oncology stock opened at $11.77 on Wednesday. Ikena Oncology has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $37.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.06.

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ikena Oncology will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Venture Fund Xi L.P. Atlas sold 5,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $83,426.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 8,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total value of $121,951.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,278 shares of company stock worth $400,332.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Ikena Oncology by 26.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 4,801 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL increased its position in Ikena Oncology by 3.7% during the third quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,832,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,121,000 after buying an additional 64,672 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Ikena Oncology by 787.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,867 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ikena Oncology by 65.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 194,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 77,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ikena Oncology by 7.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 483,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,107,000 after purchasing an additional 34,193 shares during the last quarter. 55.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ikena Oncology Company Profile

Ikena Oncology, Inc, a targeted oncology company, focuses on developing novel cancer therapies targeting key signaling pathways that drive the formation and spread of cancer. Its lead targeted oncology product candidate is IK-930, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway.

