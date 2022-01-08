Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Boosts Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 197,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,297 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $8,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 532.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 4,203.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 47.1% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 78.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deirdre Evens sold 32,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total value of $1,688,097.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 23,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total value of $1,202,875.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 89,239 shares of company stock valued at $4,624,624. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

IRM stock opened at $46.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 0.82. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $27.72 and a twelve month high of $53.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 53.63% and a net margin of 14.48%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Research analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.6185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 112.27%.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.