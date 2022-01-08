Cigna (NYSE:CI) Given New $275.00 Price Target at Truist Securities

Cigna (NYSE:CI) had its target price upped by Truist Securities from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

CI has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Cigna from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $255.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Truist lifted their price target on Cigna from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cigna from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cigna from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cigna has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $262.21.

Cigna stock opened at $233.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $216.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.89. Cigna has a one year low of $191.74 and a one year high of $272.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $77.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.91.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.50. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $44.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Cigna will post 20.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is 16.81%.

In other news, EVP Everett Neville sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.49, for a total value of $1,101,552.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kings Point Capital Management increased its holdings in Cigna by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 295 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its holdings in Cigna by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 12,373 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC increased its holdings in Cigna by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 15,585 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cigna by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC increased its holdings in Cigna by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 87.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cigna

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

