Short Interest in Gentera, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:CMPRF) Expands By 28.5%

Gentera, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:CMPRF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 394,000 shares, an increase of 28.5% from the November 30th total of 306,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

OTCMKTS CMPRF opened at $0.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.57. Gentera has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $0.65.

Gentera Company Profile

Gentera, S. A. B. de C. V. provides various financial products and services in Mexico, Peru, and Guatemala. It offers demand and time deposits; money market products; business, commercial, and consumer loans; and residential mortgages. The company also provides insurance and savings products, means of payment, transactional channels, and remittance payment services.

