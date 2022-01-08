Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Raised to “Overweight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $84.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $78.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CHK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Monday, December 27th. They set a buy rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from an accumulate rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a buy rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $79.88.

NASDAQ CHK opened at $69.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Chesapeake Energy has a 12-month low of $40.00 and a 12-month high of $69.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.57 and its 200-day moving average is $59.59.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.50 million. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 112.46% and a return on equity of 680.00%. As a group, research analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Energy declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.4375 dividend. This is an increase from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHK. Huber Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 71.7% during the second quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 88,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,590,000 after buying an additional 36,900 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the second quarter worth about $2,585,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the second quarter worth about $3,537,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the second quarter worth about $2,596,000. Finally, Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the third quarter worth about $62,000.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

