Cardero Resource Corp. (OTCMKTS:CDYCF) Short Interest Down 47.8% in December

Cardero Resource Corp. (OTCMKTS:CDYCF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 47.8% from the November 30th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of CDYCF opened at $0.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.09 and a 200 day moving average of $0.07. Cardero Resource has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.11.
About Cardero Resource
