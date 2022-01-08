Cardero Resource Corp. (OTCMKTS:CDYCF) Short Interest Down 47.8% in December

Cardero Resource Corp. (OTCMKTS:CDYCF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 47.8% from the November 30th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of CDYCF opened at $0.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.09 and a 200 day moving average of $0.07. Cardero Resource has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.11.

Get Cardero Resource alerts:

About Cardero Resource

Cardero Resource Corp. is an exploration resource company, which focusses on building a base metals exploration and development. Its projects include Zonia Copper Oxide Project, Silver Queen Property and Copper Fundamentals. The company was founded by Hendrik van Alphen in December 31, 1985 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Cardero Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardero Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.