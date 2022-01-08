JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) CEO Stephen G. Berman Sells 9,704 Shares

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) CEO Stephen G. Berman sold 9,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total transaction of $99,854.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:JAKK opened at $9.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. JAKKS Pacific, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.94 and a 52 week high of $15.54.

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $236.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.30 million. JAKKS Pacific had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a positive return on equity of 115.58%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.76 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that JAKKS Pacific, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $196,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of JAKKS Pacific in the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of JAKKS Pacific in the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of JAKKS Pacific during the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JAKKS Pacific during the third quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JAKKS Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

JAKKS Pacific Company Profile

JAKKS Pacific, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of toys, consumables, electronics, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and other consumer products. It operates through the following business segments: Toys and Consumer Products and Halloween. The Toys and Consumer Products segment includes action figures, vehicles, play sets, plush products, dolls, electronic products, construction toys, infant and pre-school toys, child-sized and hand held role play toys and everyday costume play, foot to floor ride-on vehicles, wagons, novelty toys, seasonal and outdoor products, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and related products, and makeup and skincare products.

