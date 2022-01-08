Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Insider Carole Ho Sells 2,845 Shares

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) insider Carole Ho sold 2,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.78, for a total value of $127,399.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Carole Ho also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 6th, Carole Ho sold 1,476 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total value of $62,759.52.

Denali Therapeutics stock opened at $41.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 296.88 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.99 and its 200 day moving average is $52.83. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.87 and a 52-week high of $83.98.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $5.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.28 million. Denali Therapeutics had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The company’s revenue was down 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.54) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNLI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $359,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 9.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 32.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 63,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,986,000 after purchasing an additional 15,791 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 94,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,440,000 after acquiring an additional 23,280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.75.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

