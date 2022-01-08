Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CFO David M. Obstler Sells 3,750 Shares of Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CFO David M. Obstler sold 3,750 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.31, for a total value of $559,912.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $143.79 on Friday. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.73 and a twelve month high of $199.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $44.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,027.00 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.15.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $270.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 74.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

DDOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Datadog from $160.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Datadog from $173.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Datadog from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Datadog from $188.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Datadog from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Datadog presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.24.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Datadog by 467.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Datadog during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Datadog by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in Datadog by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.23% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

