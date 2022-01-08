NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.13-1.17 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.13.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NETSTREIT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.17.

NETSTREIT stock opened at $23.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $916.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.23. NETSTREIT has a fifty-two week low of $16.63 and a fifty-two week high of $26.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.04.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.14). NETSTREIT had a return on equity of 0.90% and a net margin of 10.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NETSTREIT will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. NETSTREIT’s payout ratio is 470.59%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in NETSTREIT by 49.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,923,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,411,000 after purchasing an additional 973,551 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in NETSTREIT by 25.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 249,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,900,000 after acquiring an additional 50,753 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 156.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 29,900 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 4,364 shares during the period. 98.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

