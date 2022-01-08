CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Reaches New 52-Week Low After Insider Selling

Shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $38.45 and last traded at $40.14, with a volume of 19074 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.04.

Specifically, CFO Ankur Dhingra acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.34 per share, for a total transaction of $211,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total value of $444,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,500 shares of company stock worth $1,432,425. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of CareDx in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James dropped their target price on CareDx from $108.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded CareDx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.50.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -111.63 and a beta of 0.58.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $75.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.11 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 6.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CareDx, Inc will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in CareDx by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in CareDx by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in CareDx by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of CareDx by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of CareDx by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,617,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period.

CareDx Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDNA)

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

