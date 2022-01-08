Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) Sets New 52-Week Low at $6.66

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.66 and last traded at $6.76, with a volume of 41495 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.99.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Arrival in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Arrival in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.26.
About Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL)
Arrival primarily focuses on the production of commercial electric vehicle vans and buses. It has operations in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Israel, Russia, and Luxembourg. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Howald, Luxembourg.
