Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) Sets New 52-Week Low at $6.66

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.66 and last traded at $6.76, with a volume of 41495 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.99.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Arrival in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Arrival in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.26.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARVL. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in Arrival by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Arrival by 217.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Arrival during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrival in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arrival by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 8.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL)

Arrival primarily focuses on the production of commercial electric vehicle vans and buses. It has operations in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Israel, Russia, and Luxembourg. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Howald, Luxembourg.

