Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $5.35

Shares of Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.35 and last traded at $5.42, with a volume of 24281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.54.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Chindata Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.30 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Chindata Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chindata Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chindata Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.71.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 94.68 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Chindata Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Chindata Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Chindata Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chindata Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Chindata Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.40% of the company’s stock.
Chindata Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:CD)
Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.
