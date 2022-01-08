Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $5.35

Shares of Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.35 and last traded at $5.42, with a volume of 24281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.54.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Chindata Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.30 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Chindata Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chindata Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chindata Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.71.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 94.68 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.25. Chindata Group had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 2.03%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Chindata Group Holdings Limited will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Chindata Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Chindata Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Chindata Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chindata Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Chindata Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

Chindata Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:CD)

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

