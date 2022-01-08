Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The retailer reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.27), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a positive return on equity of 3.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Bed Bath & Beyond updated its Q4 guidance to $0.00-0.15 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ BBBY opened at $13.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.41. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 1-year low of $13.32 and a 1-year high of $53.90.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bed Bath & Beyond has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.83.

In related news, Director John E. Fleming purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.28 per share, with a total value of $192,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Gustavo Arnal bought 5,000 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.72 per share, with a total value of $98,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $344,900. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,587 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

