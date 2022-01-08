Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Hits New 1-Year Low at $27.68

Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $27.68 and last traded at $29.07, with a volume of 139096 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.08.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. China Renaissance Securities lowered shares of Farfetch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Farfetch in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Farfetch from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Farfetch in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Farfetch has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.69.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.74.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $582.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.34 million. The firm’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.50) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Farfetch by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,182,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,075,000 after buying an additional 2,522,604 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,757,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,687,000 after purchasing an additional 9,264,782 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 22,945,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,984,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078,246 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Farfetch by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,591,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Farfetch by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 15,016,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,827,000 after purchasing an additional 791,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Farfetch Company Profile (NYSE:FTCH)

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

