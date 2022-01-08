Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL)

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Berenberg Bank raised Carnival Co. & from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $23.50 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Citigroup downgraded Carnival Co. & from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $34.00 to $24.50 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Carnival Co. & from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.19.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Shares of CCL opened at $21.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.59. Carnival Co. & has a 12-month low of $16.32 and a 12-month high of $31.52.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by ($0.29). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 497.70% and a negative return on equity of 45.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Carnival Co. & will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 342.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 130.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.57% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.