JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Downgraded to Peer Perform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $185.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on JPM. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group set a $210.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $198.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a hold rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $176.42.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Shares of JPM stock opened at $167.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $494.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $127.35 and a twelve month high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.30%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 155,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,658,000 after acquiring an additional 18,796 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 72,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,524,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 47,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,641,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 9,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 6,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. 69.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

See Also: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.