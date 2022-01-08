Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $56.00 price objective on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

According to Zacks, “In the fourth-quarter fiscal 2021, Walgreens Boots saw impressive performance by both of its operating segments. Robust sales of Boots.com instill investor confidence. Strong growth in the International segment (aided by the formation of the company's joint venture in Germany during the fiscal year) and solid growth in the United States business are encouraging. To date, Walgreens has administered over 40 million COVID-19 vaccinations and 16 million COVID-19 tests. Continued acceleration of Walgreens’ omnichannel offerings and a rise in MyWalgreens membership are notable upsides. Walgreens Boots exited fiscal fourth-quarter with better-than-expected results. Yet, over past six months, Walgreens underperformed its industry. Persistent reimbursement pressure and competitive market raise concern.”

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on WBA. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a hold rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.50.

WBA stock opened at $53.84 on Tuesday. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 1-year low of $43.62 and a 1-year high of $57.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.70. The company has a market capitalization of $46.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.33. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The company had revenue of $33.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.477 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.19%.

In other news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 2,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $128,511.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 986 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

Featured Article: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.