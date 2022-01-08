Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Fearnley Fonds began coverage on shares of Eneti in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Eneti from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Eneti from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on Eneti from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.00.

NASDAQ:NETI opened at $7.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.87 and its 200-day moving average is $14.51. The company has a market cap of $86.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 18.43 and a current ratio of 18.43. Eneti has a 52-week low of $6.26 and a 52-week high of $24.74.

Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.47). Eneti had a negative net margin of 226.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.06%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.15) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Eneti will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Eneti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.11%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eneti in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,624,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in shares of Eneti in the 2nd quarter valued at about $326,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Eneti in the second quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Eneti during the 1st quarter worth $1,583,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its holdings in Eneti by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 87,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 30,425 shares during the period.

Eneti Company Profile

Eneti, Inc engages in the provision of international shipping services. It operates the latest generation of new building dry bulk carriers with fuel-efficient specifications. Its vessels transports a broad range of major and minor bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers, along worldwide shipping routes.

