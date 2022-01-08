Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $140.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Papa John’s have outperformed the industry in the past year. The upside can be primarily attributed to product innovation, partnerships, international expansion and franchising initiatives. The company is continually striving to overcome barriers to expand in existing international markets and identify new market opportunities. Features like early access to new products coupled with better targeting of offers and promotions have been adding to the positives. Of late, earnings estimates for 2022 have moved up. However, coronavirus-related woes persist. Surge in cases, vaccinations and new variants continue to create a dynamic situation. This along with supply chain disruptions, inflation, and high costs associated with product launch, marketing campaigns and other sales-building initiatives is a concern.”

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Papa John’s International from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $135.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Papa John’s International presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $142.80.

Shares of NASDAQ PZZA opened at $127.67 on Tuesday. Papa John’s International has a 12-month low of $78.41 and a 12-month high of $140.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -311.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $129.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.62.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 5.40% and a negative return on equity of 59.13%. The company had revenue of $512.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Papa John’s International will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -341.46%.

In other Papa John’s International news, CEO Robert Lynch sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total value of $1,668,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Olivia F. Kirtley sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.26, for a total transaction of $493,801.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,350 shares of company stock worth $2,694,256. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PZZA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Papa John’s International in the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 18.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 20.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 47.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 17.9% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

