Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)’s stock price rose 5.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.76 and last traded at $22.57. Approximately 1,402 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,013,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.34.

NOG has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America raised Northern Oil and Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Truist upped their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.70.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.41.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.05). Northern Oil and Gas had a negative net margin of 136.31% and a negative return on equity of 112.35%. The firm had revenue of $259.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.99 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is a boost from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.03%.

In related news, major shareholder Cresta Greenwood, Llc sold 134,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $2,567,460.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 129,615 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 12,135 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the 3rd quarter worth $265,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 28,659 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 210,336 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,501,000 after purchasing an additional 23,372 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 3rd quarter worth about $319,000. 67.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.