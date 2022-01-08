First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Foundation Inc. engages in providing integrated investment management, wealth planning, consulting, trust and banking services. It operates in two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers a range of bank deposit products; loan products; specialized services comprising trust services, on-line banking, remote deposit capture, merchant credit card services, ATM cards, Visa debit cards, and business sweep accounts, as well as insurance brokerage services. It offers investment portfolio management and financial planning services; advisory and coordination services and wealth management services. First Foundation Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, California. “

FFWM has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of First Foundation from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of First Foundation from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFWM opened at $26.81 on Wednesday. First Foundation has a 1-year low of $20.01 and a 1-year high of $29.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.18.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.19. First Foundation had a net margin of 35.01% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $89.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that First Foundation will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.94%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of First Foundation by 11.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,023,376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,566,000 after acquiring an additional 416,375 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Foundation by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,973,995 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,435,000 after purchasing an additional 5,836 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in First Foundation by 1.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,598,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,043,000 after purchasing an additional 23,344 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in First Foundation by 19.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,154,073 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,978,000 after purchasing an additional 190,419 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in First Foundation by 1.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,096,105 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,828,000 after purchasing an additional 11,023 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.58% of the company’s stock.

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

