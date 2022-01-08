Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HARVARD BIOSCIENCE develops, manufactures and markets tools used in drug discovery research at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, universities and government laboratories. “

HBIO stock opened at $6.66 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Harvard Bioscience has a 52-week low of $3.87 and a 52-week high of $8.75.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Harvard Bioscience had a negative net margin of 1.60% and a positive return on equity of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $29.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Harvard Bioscience will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBIO. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 146.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,452 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Harvard Bioscience during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 488.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,551 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,746 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

Harvard Bioscience Company Profile

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products and services that enable fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It operates under the geographical segments: United States, Germany, United Kingdom, and Rest of the world. It sells its products through catalog, Website, distributors, and direct sales force.

