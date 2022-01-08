FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.75 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “FlexShopper, Inc. operates as a holding company. It is engaged in developing a business that will provide certain categories of durable goods to consumers on a lease to own basis. It offers accounts receivable funding; purchase order finance; outsourcing of accounts receivable management, including collections and the risk of customer default; and other specialty finance products, such as trade finance and government contract funding. FlexShopper, Inc., formerly known as Anchor Funding Services, Inc., is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. “

Shares of FlexShopper stock opened at $2.19 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.66. FlexShopper has a one year low of $2.08 and a one year high of $3.95.

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $30.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.94 million. FlexShopper had a negative return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 1.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that FlexShopper will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FlexShopper news, Director Howard Dvorkin acquired 14,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.29 per share, for a total transaction of $32,190.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 219,635 shares of company stock worth $531,647. Corporate insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPAY. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in FlexShopper during the third quarter valued at $133,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in FlexShopper by 22.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 17,061 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of FlexShopper by 108.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of FlexShopper by 24.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 86,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FlexShopper in the third quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors own 18.87% of the company’s stock.

About FlexShopper

FlexShopper, In. operates as a holding and financial technology company, which enables consumers utilizing its e-commerce marketplace to shop for brand name electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own basis. Its products include cell phones, televisions, cameras and camcorders, video games, computers and laptops, furniture, smartwatches, matresses, Apple, and Tires.

