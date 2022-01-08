Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Greenwich LifeSciences (NASDAQ:GLSI) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Greenwich LifeSciences (NASDAQ:GLSI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Greenwich LifeSciences Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focuses on the development of cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other human epidermal growth factor. The company’s product candidate includes GP2, which is in clinical stage. Greenwich LifeSciences Inc.is based in Stafford, Texas. “

Get Greenwich LifeSciences alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ GLSI opened at $21.61 on Wednesday. Greenwich LifeSciences has a 1 year low of $19.52 and a 1 year high of $69.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.55.

In other Greenwich LifeSciences news, CEO Snehal Patel purchased 2,050 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.82 per share, with a total value of $48,831.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Frank Joseph Daugherty bought 1,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.99 per share, for a total transaction of $29,985.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 5,201 shares of company stock worth $134,322 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Greenwich LifeSciences by 106.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Greenwich LifeSciences by 212.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Greenwich LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 9.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in the second quarter worth about $157,000. 6.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Greenwich LifeSciences Company Profile

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is the GP2, an immunotherapy, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to prevent recurrence of breast cancer following surgery.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Greenwich LifeSciences (GLSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Greenwich LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenwich LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.