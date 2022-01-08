Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gaia, Inc. provides digital video subscription service. Its video content is available through online digital streaming on virtually any Internet-connected device on a commercial-free basis. The Company’s subscribers access to a library of films, personal growth-related content, documentaries, interviews, yoga classes and fitness. It created a fitness and yoga-focused version of its video service. Gaia, Inc., formerly known as Gaiam Inc., is based in Louisville, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GAIA. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Gaia in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Gaia in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.40.

Shares of Gaia stock opened at $8.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $164.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.41 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.97. Gaia has a one year low of $7.73 and a one year high of $15.06.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. Gaia had a return on equity of 2.58% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $20.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.35 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Gaia will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GAIA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Gaia by 76.1% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Gaia by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,758,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,093,000 after purchasing an additional 302,072 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Gaia in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,124,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gaia by 2.5% during the second quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 311,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after acquiring an additional 7,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Gaia by 36.0% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 34,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 9,178 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.78% of the company’s stock.

Gaia Company Profile

Gaia, Inc operates a global digital video streaming subscription service and online community. It provides its services through the following channels: Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga. The company was founded by Jirka Rysavy on July 7, 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, CO.

